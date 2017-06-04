Terror hit the streets of London on Saturday night in an attack which left seven dead - but among the anger at the attackers and concern for the victims, Britons are also laughing in the face of terror.

US media reports said that the capital was “reeling”, and though it’s fair to say Londoners were indeed in shock, the British response was instead to face the situation with defiance, togetherness, and yes, even humour.

People began to share things which they felt would truly strike fear into the heart of a Brit...

This nasty shock