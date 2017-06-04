All Sections
    • NEWS
    04/06/2017 13:02 BST

    London Bridge Attack Prompts People To Share 'Things That Leave Britain Reeling'

    'Compulsory team-building exercises.'

    Terror hit the streets of London on Saturday night in an attack which left seven dead - but among the anger at the attackers and concern for the victims,  Britons are also laughing in the face of terror.

    US media reports said that the capital was “reeling”, and though it’s fair to say Londoners were indeed in shock, the British response was instead to face the situation with defiance, togetherness, and yes, even humour.

    People began to share things which they felt would truly strike fear into the heart of a Brit...

    This nasty shock

    This terrifying ordeal

     

    Ugh please stop

    This travesty

     

    This abomination

    The scourge of the capital

    This horror

    This ultimate nightmare

    Harry Potter author JK Rowling, however, took the NYT to task for their choice of words:

    Londoners have also shared extraordinary messages of defiance, using hashtags such as #LondonWillNotFall and #LondonBridgeIsNotFallingDown.

    A wave of acts of kindness also swept through the city, including people opening their homes to offer shelter and taxi drivers offering lifts.

    As well as the seven people killed, 48 were also injured, with Theresa May confirmed many of them suffering life-threatening injuries.

