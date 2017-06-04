A witness to the London Bridge attack has been praised after he said he began throwing things at terrorists in a desperate bid to fend them off.

A man, named as Gerard Vowls by the Guardian, said that he was in the Ship pub near Borough Market when the attack, which left seven dead and 48 injured, took place.

He said he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge towards the market.

He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.