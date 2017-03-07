All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    07/03/2017 15:04 GMT | Updated 07/03/2017 16:06 GMT

    London Bridge Closed And On Lockdown Due To 'Suspicious Vehicle'

    Surrounding buildings have been evacuated.

    UPDATE: The station has now reopened.

    London Bridge station is on lockdown amid reports of a suspicious vehicle.

    Buildings in the surrounding area have been evacuated and a police cordon is in place.

    Video from the scene shows police hurriedly moving pedestrians away from the vicinity.

    Scotland Yard said: “We were called at 1.40pm to reports of a security alert at London Bridge Street. Investigations continue and London Bridge Station remains closed.

    “The train station has been closed as a precaution because we believe that there is a vehicle there that is suspicious.”

    Police are using sniffer dogs to search the area and the fire service is also in attendance. 

     

     More to follow...

     

    MORE:newslondonPolicelondon bridgeLondon Bridge station

    Conversations