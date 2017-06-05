Frantic friends and relatives have been left desperately searching for loved ones who have not been seen or heard from since the London Bridge terror attack.

Seven people were killed on Saturday night and 21 were left fighting for their lives. Forty-eight people are in hospital. Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before three attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market.

The trio, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets.

Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas was with his girlfriend Christine Delcros, who is believed to be recovering in hospital from serious injuries.

Thomas has not been seen since the attack and Delcros’ sister has posted an appeal on Facebook, stating friends are “terribly worried” for his safety.

French authorities have confirmed a Frenchman died in the attack, with local media reporting him to be 27-year-old working in a nearby restaurant. According to French media seven people from France were injured, four of them critically.

Sara Zelenak

The 21-year-old nanny from Brisbane is thought to have been separated from her friends after the van ran into pedestrians.

Facebook Sara Zelenak was separated from her friends in the attack

Zelenak had been phoning her mother daily before the attack. Her step-father Mark Wallace told the Herald Sun the family was heartbroken.

He added: “I’ve contacted every hospital in London. I feel terrible, I can’t think. Authorities can’t give any information, they are in a terror lockdown, so there’s just no availability to find out or get any information... She’s been gone for 48 hours and no one has seen or heard from her.”

Sara’s mother is flying to London to join the search.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said there are two Australians “about whom we have very real concerns. But at this stage, we’re not able to say anything more.”

Ignacio Echeverria

The HSBC worker was last seen lying on a pavement on Saturday after using a skateboard to protect a woman who was being attacked by one of the knife-wielding terrorists.

The 39-year-old, who lives in Poplar, east London, is described as being around 5ft 8’ tall and was wearing jeans and a dark top. Echevarria, from Madrid, was returning from a skateboard park and may not have been carrying ID on him at the time.

According to reports on social media, the family has been asked for the missing man’s fingerprints, which they have interpreted as “not a good sign.”

Sebastien Belanger

Posters have been placed around London appealing for information about the whereabouts of Frenchman Sebastien Belanger.

Les proches de Sebastien collent des avis de recherche au London Bridge #londres pic.twitter.com/qzI5IWYhMX — emilie_baujard (@emilie_baujard) June 5, 2017

The 36-year-old, who lives in Leytonstone, had been watching a football match in the Barrowboy and Banker and was walking to another bar when the attack unfolded.

His girlfriend Gerda Bennet, has cut short a holiday to Malta to return to London and help search for him.

Socaine Drz

Socaine Drz’s family have issued an appeal on Facebook, with his aunt Hatice Bodur writing: “Please if anyone has seen my nephew Socaine Drz please contact me asap.”