London Underground workers at London Bridge Station are staging a 24-hour strike in a bitter dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out from 10pm on Sunday.

The union is protesting at the sacking of a member of the station staff and disciplining of two others over an incident involving a fare dodger.

The RMT maintains the staff should have been praised for tackling a violent passenger. London Underground disputes the union’s version of the incident.