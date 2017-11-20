Rather than being thrown away however, this waste coffee is now being used to power Transport for London’s busses as part of a biofuel that’s being developed by Shell and technology firm bio-bean.

The B20 biofuel is made by blending the oils extracted from coffee waste with diesel. The resulting mix is then integrated into TfL’s fuel supply where it can then provide a cleaner source of power for the roughly 9,300 busses that serve the capital.

The average Londoner consumes an impressive 2.3 cups of coffee every single day. The resulting waste from our caffeine addiction is then usually sent to a landfill where it has the potential to emit a whopping 126million kg of CO2.

To combat this, bio-bean has started working with high-street chains and factories in an effort to collect their waste coffee grounds and start putting it to better use.