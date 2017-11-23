A Christmas map of London exists to help you fill your diary with festive events between now and January.

The map shows where various Christmas attractions are along the tube lines - from shopping at Hamleys to watching the The Nutcracker to browsing the capital’s many Christmas markets.

A handy key at the bottom reveals the nearest stations to each attraction, as well as how long it takes to walk from the station to the event.

Basically it’s every tourist’s dream.