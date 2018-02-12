London City Airport Closed After Unexploded Second World War Bomb Found Nearby

London City Airport has been closed and all flights cancelled after an unexploded Second World War bomb was uncovered nearby in the River Thames.

The device was found at George V Dock during pre-planned work at the airport on Sunday morning.

Police set up a 214-metre (700ft) exclusion zone at 10pm on Sunday to decrease risks to the public after its origin was confirmed by specialist officers and the Royal Navy.

Up to 16,000 passengers are expected to be affected by the airport’s closure, a spokesperson told the BBC.