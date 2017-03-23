Defiant Londoners have again shown they will not be cowed in the face of terror by doing what they do best - getting on with life.
As the city picked itself up after the terror attack in Westminster on Wednesday, Londoners shared their thoughts and there was very much a common thread: it’s business as usual here in the capital.
Some noticed people actually seemed to be being a little kinder to each other...
But on the whole, it was Londoners being their usual brilliant, grumpy selves...
Many also shared the hashtag #wearenotafraid to show just how defiant they were in the face of terror...
Aside from some road closures and Westminster Tube station remaining shut, , the city’s transport system is working well.
Parliament sat as usual despite yesterday’s incident, which left four people, including the attacker, dead.
MPs voiced their approval at the decision after the official Parliament social media account shared the news last night, and many shared their journey into work on Thursday morning...
Many politicians, including the Prime Minister herself, were also pictured on their way into work.
Speaking in the Commons, May told MPs: “We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism.”
She pid tribute to the police officer who was killed in the attack, saying he was “every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten”.
PC Keith Palmer and teacher Aysha Frade have been named as among the victims of the attack.
May said the government’s “working assumption” was that the attacker was inspired by Islamist ideology.
“We know the threat from Islamist terror is very real but while the public should remain utterly vigilant they should not will not be cowed by this threat,” she said.
“Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, but today we meet as normal, as generations have done before us and as future generations will continue to do, to deliver a simple message - we are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism.
“Those values, free speech, liberty, human rights and the rule of law are embodied here in this place but they are shared by free people around the world. A terrorist came to the place where people of all nationalities and cultures gather to celebrate what it means to be free.
“This was an attack on free people everywhere. On behalf of the British people I would like to thank our friends and allies around the world who have made it clear they stand with us at this time.”
Jeremy Corbyn told the Commons it was “by demonstrating our values – solidarity, humanity and love – that we will defeat the poison and division of hatred”.
“It behoves us all not to rush to judgment and wait for the police to establish the fact, to stay united in our communities and not allow fear or the voices of hatred to divide or cower us,” the Labour leader added.
The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing Palmer before being shot dead by other officers.
The prime minister said those injured included 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States. Three police officers were also hurt, two of them seriously.
At 9.33am - a reference to Palmer’s shoulder number - a moment of silence was held around the country in remembrance.
Officers stood outside London’s Scotland Yard in memory of their fallen colleague, while members of the public also marked the moment - even on the Tube.
Eight people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the attack.