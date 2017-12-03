Rail passengers journeying to and from London Euston have been advised not to travel amid warnings of a day of major disruptions after all lines were closed on Sunday.

There will be no services to or from the station on Sunday morning until at least midday due to emergency repairs on downed overhead wires, Network Rail said.

Trains operated by Virgin, London Midlands and London Overground will be affected and delays are expected throughout the day, the Press Association reported.

A message on the National Rail Enquiries site said: “Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.