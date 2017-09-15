People with disabilities don’t often get to see themselves reflected in fashion campaigns, but the Teatum Jones runway at London Fashion Week brought their physical beauty into the spotlight.

The label’s founders Catherine Teatum and Rob Jones featured two visibly disabled models on the runway at their ‘The Body Part Two’ show on Friday 15 September.

A moving video about Paralympian Natasha Baker, aka the ‘Horse Whisperer’, played in the background.

“Our goal with #thebody is to explore and breakdown the idea of us and them and to champion the idea that what we think of a ‘whole’ or ‘perfect’ is open to interpretation, deconstruction and ultimately reformation,” the designer duo wrote on Instagram.