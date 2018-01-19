London Fashion Week is almost upon us and designers are now in the height of the pre-show prep. The British Fashion Council has announced the schedule for the autumn/winter 2018 shows, taking place on 15-20 February, and there are five designers on the line up that have got us particularly excited. Xiao Li

Graduating only in 2013 with a MA in Womenswear Knitwear from London College of Fashion, Xiao Li has already made a name for herself as a designer who favours voluminous shapes, plays on structures and embraces a loud use of primary colours. After producing just three shows, Li was shortlisted for the reputable LVMH Prize in 2015, previously won by Marc Jacobs, Phoebe Philo and Karl Lagerfeld. What we’re looking forward to. How Li distorts silhouettes innovatively once again. Spring inspiration will be found here.

Images above are from Xiao Li’s previous season collection. Showing at 11.30am on Friday 16 Feb. Fyodor Golan Each season the duo has presented a completely different show from their last. Fyodor Podgorny and Golan Frydman represent a myriad of women and tell a range of stories in each diverse presentation.

From techno looks to flamboyant rainbow jumpsuits, the pair’s designs have a rather futuristic feel. Unlike many creative directors who enjoy recycling iconic fashion eras, Fyodor Golan like to look ahead.

What we’re looking forward to. Learning a fresh way to put together differing textures for date night, looks for the office and a wardrobe rejiggle. Images above are from Fyodor Golan’s previous season. Showingat 1pm on Friday 16 February. Ashley Williams Reclaiming girlhood, Ashley Williams set the style scene on fire through her “girl” accessories. Alexa Chung is a big fan. Rather than sea of statuesque models, William’s previous show had millennial women of all heights walking the runway - will she do that again this time?

What we’re looking forward to. As Williams has a distinct London take on her shows - her styling, designs and even makeup and hair have a mash-up of capital influences, we’re excited to see how Williams’ girls graduate into her latest vision for the young fashion brand.

Images above are from Ashley Williams’ previous season. Showing at 7pm on Friday 16 February. Rejina Pyo If you’re looking for a fashion designer recreating femininity in 2018, look no further. From viral millennial pink suits to architectural heels, the world the Korean-born London-based designer has sculpted is very current.

What we’re looking forward to. Simply more dresses and easy-to-wear pieces to inspire layering throughout the rest of 2018.

Images above are from Rejina Pyo previous season. Showing at 9am on Sunday 18 February. Teatum Jones The only designers showing in London last season to include a plus size model and two visibly disabled models on the catwalk, Teatum Jones has been a forerunner in showcasing a range of diversity on the catwalk.

What we’re looking forward to. Catherine Teatum and Rob Jones always bring a message about representation and diversity to the fore of fashion week, so we can’t wait to find out the theme of this season’s show.

