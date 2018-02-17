We love... There was one accessory everyone was wearing at London Fashion Week this season: Sunglasses.

Why It Works Sunglasses are practical (yes, even in grey London) as well as decorative. At LFW it was evident from the street style that they were the extra detail which reflected the personality of those attending.

Skinny and elongated cat eye sunglasses sharpened up winter looks whilst round Ray Ban-esque sunglasses are a classic.

Follow Their Lead Sunglasses we are adoring this season are shades which have a twist on an old classic. Here are a few options to add a little something to your outfit.