    • STYLE
    17/02/2018 08:00 GMT

    London Fashion Week Looks We Love: The Accessory Everyone Was Wearing

    Decorative and practical (yes, even in grey London).

    We love...

    There was one accessory everyone was wearing at London Fashion Week this season: Sunglasses.

    Beau Atherton

    Why It Works

    Sunglasses are practical (yes, even in grey London) as well as decorative. At LFW it was evident from the street style that they were the extra detail which reflected the personality of those attending.

    Beau Atherton

    Skinny and elongated cat eye sunglasses sharpened up winter looks whilst round Ray Ban-esque sunglasses are a classic. 

    Beau Atherton
    Beau Atherton

    Follow Their Lead

    Sunglasses we are adoring this season are shades which have a twist on an old classic. Here are a few options to add a little something to your outfit. 

    Sunglasses

