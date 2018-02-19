Looks We Love: Bright Blush At London Fashion Week

We love...
Marie Antoinette-style blushes in bold colours, as seen on the catwalk during London Fashion Week.
Pam Hogg and Ashley Williams’ beauty looks toyed with blush this season by adding a smattering of pink at the top of the cheek bones and toward the temples.
Why It Works:
Not reserved for the naturally bashful, pink blush is an established beauty statement that adds a touch of whimsy to your look. Adding a dramatically bright blush to your makeup is just the way to welcome in spring and thanks to brands like Bobbi Brown, the classic blush has been updated to suit every skin tone.
Also spotted on:
Emma Watson, who has perfected the look with a subtle hand, rocks a soft pink blush on occasion. Evidently, a fierce dash of pink can really make for a stand-out look.
Follow Their Lead:
If you’re in the mood to look pretty in pink, then the high street has your back. You could opt for Bourgois’ Little Round Pot, £6.49, for a start. The Queen of colour, Bobbi Brown, also has great options like this bestselling Pot Rouge for lips and cheeks, £22.
Going for warmer colours like burnt orange (try the Ombre blush from NYX, £4.68) or bronzed hues (Sleek’s makeup blush in three, £9.99) can really amp up your look.