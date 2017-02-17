All eyes are on the models cast at this London Fashion Week, as a rallying cry has been issued for greater diversity on the runways to help the UK become “a truly body confident nation”.

The Be Real Campaign, a national movement for body confidence, has called on designers, fashion houses, clothing brands and model agencies to show a greater commitment to tackling body image anxiety.

“Just last year we saw what appeared to be a re-emergence of ultra-thin models at London Fashion Week events,” said Denise Hatton, YMCA England and Wales chief executive and founding partner of the Be Real Campaign.

“These events are the highlight in every fashion fan’s calendar and are beamed to millions of people, most of whom will never be able to live up to these unrealistic beauty ‘ideals’.”