From the new five-lined rainbow stripe woven into Burberry’s iconic tan, black, and red plaid print, to bold striped puffers and capes, rainbows dominated the runway.

Christopher Bailey promised a celebration of the rainbow - a symbol of inclusiveness and joy - throughout Burberry’s February 2018 collection and his London Fashion Week show certainly delivered the revelry.

But there was one item we wanted to wear straight off the runway: the rainbow leather high-tops.

Why It Works:

Not only are the rainbow prints a visual celebration of LGBTQ+ communities, but the brand has also put its money where its mouth is and made donations in undisclosed sums to three charities, The Albert Kennedy Trust, ILGAWorld and the TrevorProject, dedicated to broadening support for this community around the world.

“My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to and in support of - some of the best and brightest organisations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world,” said Bailey. “There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity.”

Bailey’s fellow London Fashion Week regular Ashish has been championing both rainbows and messages of inclusion on his runways for years.

Holly Willoughby set Instagram alight last September when she wore a striking Ashish number in a snap taken ahead of her appearance on the Jonathan Ross show.