    16/09/2017 12:26 BST | Updated 16/09/2017 13:08 BST

    London Fashion Week: Cambridgeshire Firefighters Don Their Uniforms For The Funniest (And Most Informative) Catwalk

    Who knew you could make a broom look so good.

    A team of catwalking firefighters has brought us the most unexpected show of London Fashion Week

    Designers often weave a message for their audience into their shows, about issues such as politics, diversity or sustainability, however we weren’t expecting to see a show about fire safety this September.

    But Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service decided that “strutting their stuff” would be the perfect way to “show off the top fire safety tips to follow this season”.

    And it is mesmerising:

    Who knew you could make a broom look so good.

    And if you needed any further proof they’re heroes:

