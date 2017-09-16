A team of catwalking firefighters has brought us the most unexpected show of London Fashion Week.

Designers often weave a message for their audience into their shows, about issues such as politics, diversity or sustainability, however we weren’t expecting to see a show about fire safety this September.

But Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service decided that “strutting their stuff” would be the perfect way to “show off the top fire safety tips to follow this season”.

And it is mesmerising: