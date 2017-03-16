If it felt like the London Fashion Week runways were more diverse than before, it’s because they were, according to a new report.

The Fashion Spot’s Diversity Report analysed the model make-up of 241 shows and 7035 model castings from London, New York, Paris and Milan during the Autumn/Winter 17 shows, concluding that “more women of colour walked the runway than ever before”.

London recorded the greatest change of all four cities for age diversity. Every city saw at least two models over the age of 50 walk the runway, but London saw a significant increase with seven.

The Big Smoke again saw the greatest improvement in its racial diversity score with an increase of 4.9% from last season.

“London’s bump in both aged and nonwhite model castings is evidence of U.K.-based designers’ desire to address the nation’s current sociopolitical climate,” noted The Fashion Spot.

“After all, the week began with an anti-age discrimination protest staged by older models outside of The Strand, a popular show venue.”