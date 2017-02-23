As London Fashion Week draws to a close we’re always left with a desire to incorporate all the new season trends in to our wardrobe, but one runway show has taught us a valuable sustainable style lesson.

Charity Fashion Live and Barnardo’s set stylist Emma Slade Edmonson the task of recreating LFW looks, moments after they emerged on the catwalk and she more than rose to the challenge - proving you don’t need to buy all new pieces to be on trend.

We asked Slade Edmonson for her advice on how to recreate catwalk looks from charity shop finds:

Julien Macdonald

“For us, this was all about the flirty hints of sheer fabric within the patterns,” said Slade Edmonson.

“Not a look to wear everyday but definitely one that’s going to hit the mark if you need to make an impression.

“If you want to embody Julien’s style don’t hold back - this is all about the sass, the sauce and the heaps of sparkle.”