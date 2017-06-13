All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    13/06/2017 12:06 BST

    London Fashion Week Men's 2017: Vivienne Westwood's Rebellious Runway

    She's our very own Mother Nature 🌍

    Dame Vivienne Westwood isn’t planning on giving up her rebellious reputation anytime soon.

    The pioneer of the punk aesthetic took her spring/summer 2018 collection to new rule-breaking heights during London Fashion Week Men’s on Monday 12 June. 

    Dancers, models and contortionists took to the runway in an energetic show - with messages about climate change and the state of the world at its heart. 

    Here are five things from her show that made us stop, stare and share. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Vivienne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show during the London Fashion Week Men's Spring Summer 2018 collections on 12 June 2017 in London, England.

    1. From plastic forks and empty packets, to coffee cup lids, the designer stuffed and stuck rubbish to models’ legs - making a very strong statement about climate change and recycling.

    Estrop via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections on 12 June 2017 in London, England.

    2. Beauty incorporated nature: Westwood replaced lipstick with crimson rose petals. 

    Ian Gavan via Getty Images

    3. Acrobats (and a clown) made their way down the runway in a series of lively, playful and heart-stopping moments. 

    Ki Price via Getty Images

    4. The phrase ‘mother fucker’ was on repeat. From t-shirts to written on skin, the designer did not hold back on her current feelings. 

    NurPhoto via Getty Images

    5. Notes distributed at the show explained that the repeated circle motif - or “spotty animal print” - was “meant to be the noughts which endlessly multiply money by 10 over and over. We only need a few to save the rainforest, but billions disappear every day in global inflation,” according to The Guardian

    Ki Price via Getty Images

    6. In true Westwood fashion, the 76-year-old designer defied age (and gravity) by being held aloft by a muscly contortionist for the finale. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Vivienne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 Spring Summer 2018 collections on 12 June 2017 in London, England.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionmen's fashionFashionFashion WeekLondon Fashion Weeksustainable fashionrunwayVivienne WestwoodFashion Eventslondon fashion week men's

    Conversations