Dame Vivienne Westwood isn’t planning on giving up her rebellious reputation anytime soon.

The pioneer of the punk aesthetic took her spring/summer 2018 collection to new rule-breaking heights during London Fashion Week Men’s on Monday 12 June.

Dancers, models and contortionists took to the runway in an energetic show - with messages about climate change and the state of the world at its heart.

Here are five things from her show that made us stop, stare and share.