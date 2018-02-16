All Sections
    16/02/2018 15:56 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    London Fashion Week Looks We Love: Richard Malone Reinventing The Stripe

    It's not just about the horizontal stripe anymore.

    We Love... 

    Richard Malone’s autumn winter 2018 fashion show at London Fashion Week moved away from conventional horizontal or vertical stripes. Instead lines ran in a variety of directions, intersecting and blurring into each other in a psychedelic fashion.

    Estrop via Getty Images
    Estrop via Getty Images

    Why It Works

    Stripes have been reinvented countless times - from interweaving them with flowers to rainbow colour-scapes - but now millennial designer Malone has given us a fresh way to wear this staple, and we love the optical illusions created by the unusual lines.

     
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images

    Follow Malone’s Lead

    A quick DIY way to get this look at home is to wear layers of stripes all heading in different directions.

    This works well when you layer different textures and types of stripe. 

     

    A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on

     

    Here are a few great options to either layer together (wear all at once if you dare) or wear alongside some more stripy or non-stripy basics.  

    • ASOS
      CURVE T-Shirt In Vertical Rainbow Stripe With Elastic Hem, size available UK 18-24, £14.00, ASOS.
    • H&M
      Calf-length dress, size available UK 6-18, £39.99, H&M
    • H&M
      Trousers Loose, size available UK 4-24, £24.99, H&M

     

     

     

