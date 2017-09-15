Ryan Lo stunned the London Fashion Week audience with his SS18 Collection.
The Hong Kong-born designer brought out a dreamy ready-to-wear collection of delicate ruffled prints in pale hues juxtaposed against dark lace.
Devoré detailing dominated the collection and the audience was transported to another realm - one where romantic fantasy ruled.
Any bride look looking to wear something a little fantastical and ethereal on their wedding day might want to reference Lo.
Singing star Ella Eyre made an appearance on FROW.
Take a look at our favourite looks from the show.
The finale received rapturous applause as you can hear in the clip below