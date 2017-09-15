Ryan Lo stunned the London Fashion Week audience with his SS18 Collection.

The Hong Kong-born designer brought out a dreamy ready-to-wear collection of delicate ruffled prints in pale hues juxtaposed against dark lace.

Devoré detailing dominated the collection and the audience was transported to another realm - one where romantic fantasy ruled.

Any bride look looking to wear something a little fantastical and ethereal on their wedding day might want to reference Lo.