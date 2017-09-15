All Sections
    15/09/2017 20:12 BST

    London Fashion Week: Ryan Lo's SS18 Collection Is The Ethereal Gothic Bridalwear Of Your Romantic Fantasies

    We want to live in Ryan Lo's world.

    Ryan Lo stunned the London Fashion Week audience with his SS18 Collection.

    The Hong Kong-born designer brought out a dreamy ready-to-wear collection of delicate ruffled prints in pale hues juxtaposed against dark lace.

    Devoré detailing dominated the collection and the audience was transported to another realm - one where romantic fantasy ruled. 

    Any bride look looking to wear something a little fantastical and ethereal on their wedding day might want to reference Lo.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Singing star Ella Eyre made an appearance on FROW. 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Take a look at our favourite looks from the show. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    The finale received rapturous applause as you can hear in the clip below 

    A post shared by Hia Magazine (@hiamag) on

    Conversations