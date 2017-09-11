How Can I Get A Ticket To London Fashion Week? Here's How You Can Get Your Trends Fix This Year

Sorry to be the bearer of terrible news, but you can’t just get a ticket to London Fashion Week.

The event is reserved for industry insiders: namely buyers, editors and international press. Basically the individuals who’ll do the plugging for British fashion and thus make the industry big business.

While there might not be a way to buy your way in to the main line-up, designers are striving to be more accessible than ever.

For example, Burberry has decided to not only feature their latest collection on the catwalk, but they’ll also be putting on an exhibition celebrating British heritage through a diverse range of photographs, that will be open to the public from 18 September 1 October).

Plus you can watch the runway live and instantly shop the collection.

The bulk of the action is taking place in the BFC Show space at The Store Studios, 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA (FYI for keen Street Style spotters).

In a nutshell: the best way to get your fashion week fix is to see the live stream and read about it on HuffPost UK Style.

But you can get access to another London Fashion Week event...

That is the London Fashion Week Festival, attended by hundreds of fashionistas every year.

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council said: “London Fashion Week Festival is a platform designed to give consumers the ultimate fashion experience.

“We are thrilled to announce Alice Temperley alongside Ashish, the V&A and River Island for our September show.”

The event has a programme of designer catwalk shows and engaging panel discussions. Attendees also have the option of shopping their favourite looks.

The fashion extravaganza will be taking place from 21-24 September at 180 The Strand.