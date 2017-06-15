Londoners have paid poignant tributes to the city’s fire services for their courage following the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Two hundred firefighters fought the fire, which started in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the north Kensington estate.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Fire crews have been hailed as heroes for their work at Grenfell Tower

A number of officers were hurt as they battled the blaze which killed at least 17 people. But their hard work and courageous actions have not gone unnoticed. This was the heart-rending response of locals to passing firefighters:

London firefighters who have been battling the #GrenfellTower blaze were applauded.

So deserved. True heroes. pic.twitter.com/eUKLPjPBPu — Miglena (@MiglenaMerdz) June 14, 2017

A touching note was left on the window of every fire engine parked in the area, reading “thank you for being incredible”:

"Thank you for being incredible" a note left on every parked fire engine on Ladbroke Grove tonight ❤️ #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/Vz7d2AyXtA — Piera (@pipsoldchap) June 14, 2017

Many on social media also paid tribute to the “heroes of Grenfell Tower”.

Thoughts are with all those affected by the horrendous Grenfell Tower fire. So awfully tragic. Huge respect to our fearless firefighters. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2017

so much respect for firefighters their bravery is outstanding always risking their life's to save others #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/JnixGRoOMu — lewis aitken (@lxwissss) June 14, 2017

So brave risking their lives to save others - not on 'celebrity pay' either. Utmost respect to all the emergency services. #GlenfellTower — Marina Johnson (@beemmjay2011) June 14, 2017

Exhausted firefighters at #GlenfellTower. What absolute heroes - just imagine how much worse things would be without them. #londonheroes pic.twitter.com/zx6QTw8aNq — Rohan Silva (@Silva) June 14, 2017

Who'd be a firefighter? It's beyond belief the extraordinary things they do, highlighted by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. You're all heroes. — David Gower (@David215Gower) June 15, 2017

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton also praised her crews, saying: “I was truly anxious for a long time about the safety of the building and my firefighters in there but they were never going to stop until they physically couldn’t get in there anymore. “I spoke to one of my officers who was very near when someone came out the window and he was in tears - and he’s a professional fire officer. “You know we like to think of ourselves as roughty-toughty and heroes. They are heroes. “But they have feelings and people were absolutely devastated by yesrtday’s event.” Cotton said that she was concered about the psychological impact of some of the horror fire officers saw on that fateful night.

.@LFBCommissioner praises London firefighters and says she worries about "the psychological effect" of dealing with #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/nwN10dhAhp — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 15, 2017