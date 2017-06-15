David Aaronovitch has said the country should be “so ashamed” that a tragedy like the Grenfell Tower blaze could happen in 2017 in the country’s capital.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, The Times columnist: “This is 2017 and we should be so ashamed that this has happened in our capital city. A disaster of this scale.”

Aaronovitch likened the response to the incident in west London to a number of major disasters in the 1980s.

He said: “Now what will happen, as happened with the big disasters in the 80s - the Marchioness, the Bradford fire, Hillsborough and so on - is that we will discover that the causes of this fire, like the causes there, were pretty easily known about and could properly, with a fair bit of money and foresight and attention, have been dealt with.”