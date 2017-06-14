At least 50 people have been taken to five hospitals for treatment as hundreds of residents in the 27-storey, 120 flat, Grenfell Tower in north Kensington have been evacuated from their flats in the building that caught fire just after 1.15am.

Stories of kindness have already begun to emerge following a huge blaze at a west London tower block , which has caused a “number of fatalities”.

Police said a “number of people are being treated for a range of injuries”, including two for smoke inhalation, as pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing most of the block on the Lancaster West Estate, north Kensington.

More than 200 firefighters and 40 engines are in attendance. Horrifying stories of people trapped in the tower on Latimer Road began to emerge - but in true London fashion, many people immediately did what they could to help.

HuffPost UK has been told that local hotels are offering free accommodation to those who have lost their homes in the blaze, which Westfield Shopping Centre is helping to coordinate

HuffPost UK was told by a member of the board of the residents association that calls were being put in to local hotels to find out where rooms were available.

In a statement, Westfield said: “Westfield London is in direct contact with the authorities dealing with the terrible Fire at Grenfell Towers today to offer support where required.

“We are also in contact with Lancaster West Residents Association which covers Grenfell Towers to establish the immediate needs of those affected and how we can assist. We are currently coordinating donations of supplies from Westfield, retailers and other local business.

“The centre is open and we will be setting up a page on our website to keep the public informed on how they can help.”

Jamie Oliver also said that his team at Westfield would be helping anyone affected by the incident