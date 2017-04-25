Two days after the start of the London Marathon, a man crawling the race in a gorilla suit is still going.

The man, who has not been identified, has been chronicling his 26.2 mile journey on Twitter, which was completed by most of the record number of runners competing in this year’s race on Sunday afternoon.

During his last tweet, around midday on Tuesday, the costumed-competitor was nearing Rotherhithe station, in south east London.

The race starts in Blackheath, Woolwich, before ending at London Bridge.