    NEWS
    25/04/2017 15:33 BST

    London Marathon 2017 May Be Over But A Man In A Gorilla Suit Is Still Racing Two Days Later

    'Giving the shoulders a rest. Back onto the blistered knees for a bit.'

    Two days after the start of the London Marathon, a man crawling the race in a gorilla suit is still going. 

    The man, who has not been identified, has been chronicling his 26.2 mile journey on Twitter, which was completed by most of the record number of runners competing in this year’s race on Sunday afternoon. 

    During his last tweet, around midday on Tuesday, the costumed-competitor was nearing Rotherhithe station, in south east London.

    The race starts in Blackheath, Woolwich, before ending at London Bridge. 

    A post an hour earlier showed the man crawling on his knees: “Giving the shoulders a rest. Back onto the blistered knees for a bit,” a caption on a video post reads. 

    Earlier today the man, calling himself Mr Gorilla, had not quite reached the half-way point, passing the 10 mile mark, in a race he is doing to raise money for The Gorilla Organisation.

    The London charity, according to its website, is “at the forefront of the campaign to save the world’s last remaining gorillas from extinction”.

    A JustGiving page the man set up had raised £1,442 by 3pm on Tuesday. 

    Members of the public have also taken to posing for pictures with Mr Gorilla during his journey across the capital.  

    Mr Gorilla wasn’t the only person to run the race in a gorilla suit, with a man named Rob (Rob the Gorilla) also doing so to raise money for the same charity.

    As of Tuesday afternoon he had raised £1,700. He has already completed the race.

    Rob the Gorilla
    Rob the Gorilla has already completed the 26.2 mile course

    Sunday’s marathon saw hundreds of runners don costumers. One man, a roofer, even completed the race with a 25kg tumble dryer on his back

    Mr Gorilla’s fundraising page can be found here.

