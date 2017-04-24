‘EastEnders’ Star Adam Woodyatt Praises Son After ‘Miraculous’ London Marathon Run

Sam was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car last year and had to learn to walk again, leading Adam to praise the fact he ran the marathon in an impressive four hour and 24 minutes as “miraculous”.

‘EastEnders’ star Adam Woodyatt and his son Sam were among the thousands of people who completed the London Marathon on Sunday (23 April), but the race had special significance for the pair.

Speaking shortly after the race, he told Press Association: “He [Sam] got hit by a car back in September.

“The London Air Ambulance came out to him and put him in an induced coma for two days, [before] a five-hour op to rebuild his pelvis.

“He was in a wheelchair for eight weeks had to learn to walk again which he did really quickly, then he had to run which he did really really quickly, then he went back to doing his gymnastics and all his tumbling.

“It has been pretty miraculous and then he goes and runs this in four hours and 24 minutes. It was brilliant.”

Adam completed the course with a pal by his side and they finished a few hours after Sam, as his friend picked up an injury on the Limehouse portion of the track.

The trio raised money for the London Air Ambulance.

A number of other famous faces took on the marathon, including Chris Evans, James Cracknell and Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts.