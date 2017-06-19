Stars including Scarlett Moffatt, Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker have reacted in sadness, anger and defiance at the apparent terrorist attack in Finsbury Park.

One person was killed and a further 10 were injured after a driver ploughed a van into a group of Muslim worshippers in north London, in the early hours of Monday (19 June) morning.

They had been leaving the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road, after midnight prayers during Ramadan, when they were struck by a 48-year-old man driving the van, who was arrested at the scene.

After the news broke, big names from the entertainment world shared their thoughts and condolences on social media: