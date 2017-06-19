All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/06/2017 11:45 BST

    London Mosque Attack: Scarlett Moffatt, Piers Morgan And Gary Lineker Share Messages Of Support After Finsbury Park Incident

    'Nothing will divide London. It doesn't matter how hard people try.'

    Stars including Scarlett Moffatt, Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker have reacted in sadness, anger and defiance at the apparent terrorist attack in Finsbury Park

    One person was killed and a further 10 were injured after a driver ploughed a van into a group of Muslim worshippers in north London, in the early hours of Monday (19 June) morning.

    They had been leaving the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road, after midnight prayers during Ramadan, when they were struck by a 48-year-old man driving the van, who was arrested at the scene.

    After the news broke, big names from the entertainment world shared their thoughts and condolences on social media: 

    Prime Minister Theresa May has since said police are treating the incident as “a potential terrorist attack”.

