Photos have emerged of Muslims observing prayers following the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park in the early hours of Monday morning.

Worshippers were leaving the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road after midnight prayers during Ramadan when a van ploughed into pedestrians.

One person has died and a further ten people were injured. Eight people have been taken to hospital.

The 48-year-old driver of the van was detained by members of the public at the scene and then arrested by police on suspicion of murder. He will also be given a mental health assessment.

PA Wire/PA Images Local people observe prayers at Finsbury Park in north London, where one person has been arrested after a vehicle struck pedestrians, leaving 'a number of casualties'.

Police said on Monday that the man who died was already receiving first aid treatment from members of the public and it is not yet known if his death was caused by the attack, Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said.

Shortly after the attack, a group of Muslim men can be seen holding prayer on the street.

PA Wire/PA Images Local people observe prayers after one person died and ten others injured in the terror attack in Finsbury Park.

PA Wire/PA Images Muslim men pray after the terror attack in Finsbury Park.

Despite suggestions of a knife attack, the Met said there were no reports of anyone suffering knife injuries.

Various reports suggest the attacker shouted versions of wanting “to kill all Muslims” and that he “did my bit”. Sky News also reported the Muslim Welfare House imam prevented the assailant from being attacked by angry local people.

The investigation of the incident is being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command.

Prime Minister Theresa May said police are treating the van incident near Finsbury Park “as a potential terrorist attack”, adding: “I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene.”

One eyewitness told HuffPost UK before the police confirmation: “Here we have someone who drove into Muslims knowing well this is the finishing time of prayer. Driving in to Muslims deliberately. We know this is a terrorist attack.”

PA Wire/PA Images Emergency service workers at Finsbury Park in north London.

A helicopter could be heard circling over Finsbury Park as police erected a large cordon in the area.

During Ramadan - the name of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and the holiest time of their year - Muslims fast daily from dawn to dusk and focus on prayer, purification and acts of charity.

This year Ramadan began on May 26 and ends on Saturday June 24.

PA Wire/PA Images A forensic tent and van in Finsbury Park after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital when the vehicle struck pedestrians.

Video posted online of the aftermath of the attack showed a scene of chaos as people tried to help the injured.

One man could been seen giving CPR to a victim in the street while another man’s head injury was treated with a makeshift dressing.

People could be heard shouting and screaming amid the chaos and bloodstains were visible on the pavement.

Witnesses at the scene said an elderly man who had collapsed at a bus stop was being tended to when the vehicle struck pedestrians.

A dozen police officers stood guard on a balmy Monday morning at the cordon at the junction of Yonge Park and Seven Sisters Road while several locals looked on.