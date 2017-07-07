All Sections
    07/07/2017 08:40 BST | Updated 10/07/2017 08:03 BST

    London Pride 2017 Parade Route And Everything Else You Need To Know For The Celebrations

    🌈🌈🌈

    This year marks the 45th anniversary of Pride in London and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

    The first London Pride was held in 1972, with 2,000 LGBT people attending. These days it attracts more than 750,000 people.

    Follow our guide below to the best spots to watch, take part, and celebrate:

    What’s happening for this year’s Pride In London parade?

    This year’s Pride in London parade takes place on Saturday 8 July, beginning at 1pm.

    This year's Pride parade route

    The parade takes a 1.4-mile (2.3km) route from just north of Oxford Circus on Regent Street, down Regent Street and through Piccadilly Circus. It then heads down Pall Mall towards Trafalgar Square, and finishes in Whitehall at around 4:30pm.

    It will feature more than 300 different Pride groups.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Participants take part in London's Pride parade last year

    There are a number of different stages featuring different acts (click for more info on who will be speaking and performing):

    Where can I watch the parade?

    Anywhere along the route, but the busiest area tends to be around Oxford Circus so it’s probably best to avoid there.

    Pride gets very busy so if you’re keen to get a good view, make sure you get there earlier to secure your spot.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Pride attracts huge crowds every year

    If you’re really keen for a good view, you can book a ticket for the Grandstand, on Waterloo place at the intersection with Pall Mall. Find out more here.

    What if I’m bringing children with me?

    Head down to Golden Square, where there will be all sort of family-friendly activities and events. including balloon makers, face painters, bouncy castle, karaoke and performances from Big Fish Little Fish and Pride’s Got Talent stars.

    There will also be food stalls and toilets.

    What about parties in the evening?

    Many venues will be holding their own events on Saturday evening and clubs such as G-A-Y and Heaven will be packed.

    Many bars will also host their own events - check out this extensive list of gay and lesbian bars here for inspiration.

    Club Kali, the world’s biggest LGBT club, is hosting a party to celebrate both Pride and its 22nd birthday - buy tickets here.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    There is a range of Pride events to suit all interests

    There’s the Official Ladies Only After Party at The Trading House in Gresham Street - buy tickets here.

    Southbank Surfing are hosting their last event Pride event for queer women to mingle at Clerkenwell and Social in St John’s Square - buy tickets here.

    Women’s dating app HER are holding a party at Shoreditch’s Village Underground - buy tickets here.

    Are other things going on other than the parade?

    Yes, tonnes!

    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    People from all walks of life take part in the events

    Whether you’re into sport, theatre, music or art, there’s something for everyone going on across the two-week Pride festival.

    Check here for the full festival programme.

    How can I find out more information?

    There is a free Pride app which can be used to explore, buy tickets and get directions to Pride Festival events in the run-up to the weekend. On the day, it can be used to find stages through the map, as well as a full lineup of who will be performing and when.

     

