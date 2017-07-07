This year marks the 45th anniversary of Pride in London and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. The first London Pride was held in 1972, with 2,000 LGBT people attending. These days it attracts more than 750,000 people. Follow our guide below to the best spots to watch, take part, and celebrate: What’s happening for this year’s Pride In London parade? This year’s Pride in London parade takes place on Saturday 8 July, beginning at 1pm.

This year's Pride parade route

The parade takes a 1.4-mile (2.3km) route from just north of Oxford Circus on Regent Street, down Regent Street and through Piccadilly Circus. It then heads down Pall Mall towards Trafalgar Square, and finishes in Whitehall at around 4:30pm. It will feature more than 300 different Pride groups.

PA Archive/PA Images Participants take part in London's Pride parade last year

There are a number of different stages featuring different acts (click for more info on who will be speaking and performing): Main Stage (Trafalgar Square)

Women’s Stage (Leicester Square)

Family Stage (Golden Square)

Cabaret Stage (Dean Street)

Community Village (Soho Square) Where can I watch the parade? Anywhere along the route, but the busiest area tends to be around Oxford Circus so it’s probably best to avoid there. Pride gets very busy so if you’re keen to get a good view, make sure you get there earlier to secure your spot.

PA Archive/PA Images Pride attracts huge crowds every year

If you’re really keen for a good view, you can book a ticket for the Grandstand, on Waterloo place at the intersection with Pall Mall. Find out more here. What if I’m bringing children with me? Head down to Golden Square, where there will be all sort of family-friendly activities and events. including balloon makers, face painters, bouncy castle, karaoke and performances from Big Fish Little Fish and Pride’s Got Talent stars. There will also be food stalls and toilets. What about parties in the evening? Many venues will be holding their own events on Saturday evening and clubs such as G-A-Y and Heaven will be packed. Many bars will also host their own events - check out this extensive list of gay and lesbian bars here for inspiration. Club Kali, the world’s biggest LGBT club, is hosting a party to celebrate both Pride and its 22nd birthday - buy tickets here.

PA Archive/PA Images There is a range of Pride events to suit all interests

There’s the Official Ladies Only After Party at The Trading House in Gresham Street - buy tickets here. Southbank Surfing are hosting their last event Pride event for queer women to mingle at Clerkenwell and Social in St John’s Square - buy tickets here. Women’s dating app HER are holding a party at Shoreditch’s Village Underground - buy tickets here. Are other things going on other than the parade? Yes, tonnes!

Peter Nicholls / Reuters People from all walks of life take part in the events