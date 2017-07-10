This weekend, the capital was flooded with life and colour as more than 26,000 people turned out for London’s Pride parade. Events took place across the city on 8 and 9 July to celebrate the LGBT+ community and show support for the community. Here are eight moments from the weekend which filled our hearts with joy. 1. When this woman proposed to her police officer girlfriend. One woman popped the question to her girlfriend, an officer for the British Transport Police, on Saturday during the main parade. The heartwarming moment was captured on film and shared by the official British Transport Police Twitter account. As the woman got down on one knee, the crowd started cheering and, of course, her girlfriend said ‘yes’. According to the BBC, the pair, who do not want to be named, have been together for five years and live in London.

2. The adorable pups who took part in the dog show. It wasn’t just humans who came out in support of Pride and all it stands for, man’s best friend also got in on the action - adorned in rainbow accessories, of course. At Pride in the Park, on Sunday, organisers hosted a dog show where owners could show off their pets’ skills or general cuteness. There were also plenty of dogs around during Saturday’s parade.

The winners of the #PrideinVauxhall Dog Show with Sandra and Sandy from @C4Gogglebox! pic.twitter.com/hzXkOpPnHK — Pride in London (@LondonLGBTPride) June 28, 2015

Yesterday at Pride I met these two doggos called Gilbert and George ❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/RVriT6ebLk — Isabelle O'Carroll (@IsabelleOC) July 9, 2017

Best part of #LondonPride was really happy dog on one of the floats pic.twitter.com/BG6iGNqEH3 — BeyondReach (@RiftReach) July 8, 2017

Keeping the streets safe during #PrideInLondon can be a 'ruff' job. #LoveHappensHere pic.twitter.com/jJbNpOT1Di — Pride in London (@LondonLGBTPride) July 8, 2017

3. The policeman who danced his heart out. A police officer with a rainbow flag painted onto his cheek busted some serious moves with those attending Pride in the Park on Sunday. London Pride’s official Twitter account shared a video of him wiggling his hips and swapping hats with another man, who looked pleased as punch to be wearing his police hat. The tweet has been shared more than 300 times.

4. The woman who dressed as a human rainbow. Sartorially, the people attending this weekend’s festivities nailed it: from colourful face and body paint to glitter and customised accessories, the spirit of Pride shone through. This woman is our favourite.

5. The rugby player who proposed. Rugby player Fernando Ferreira was taking part in the Pride parade on behalf of Kings Cross Steelers RFC (the first ever gay inclusive rugby club) when he strolled over to his boyfriend who was stood at the sideline and got down on one knee. The crowd around them immediately began cheering as Ferreira’s boyfriend, Greg Woodford, stood there beaming from ear to ear. Woodford said ‘yes’ - much to everyone’s delight - and the pair shared a passionate embrace.

6. Sadiq Khan’s Pride speech. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan got involved in the celebrations and was even photographed giving revellers high-fives during the parade. He also described the event as the “best antidote to sadness” following the recent terror attacks. Speaking to the audience at Trafalgar Square, he said: “We’ve had a horrible last few weeks. We’ve had terror, we’ve had tragedy. You know what the best antidote to sorrow, the best antidote to sadness, to bereavement, to hatred, is Pride In London.” He later tweeted: “London will always be a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity. Have a great Pride London.”

London will always be a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity. Have a great Pride London. #LoveHappensHere #PrideInLondon pic.twitter.com/MyGns8E8cv — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 8, 2017

7. The emergency services leading the parade. From the ambulance service to the fire brigade and NHS staff, London’s emergency services were heavily involved in the parade. Those involved in the response to the London Bridge attack and Grenfell Tower fire actually led the parade from Regent Street through the city. The London Fire and Rescue service, Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance service nominated LGBT+ colleagues to officially open the parade. They were joined by flag bearers showing flags from countries around the world, including countries where it is still illegal to be LGBT+.

Pride in London Parade officially opened by emergency services in honour of their commitment and bravery in recent tragic events.Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jG4nfKwRR0 — Gareth Richards (@dgarethrichards) July 8, 2017

8. The rainbow-filled proposal complete with a sign. One woman attending Pride was left in complete shock when she clocked her girlfriend bent down on one knee in front of a huge sign reading, ‘Rhi, will you marry me?’. The look on her face says it all.

A post shared by rhi (@rhihu) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

A post shared by rhi (@rhihu) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:52am PDT