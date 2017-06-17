Protests across Britain against the proposed Tory-DUP deal coincided with mounting fury over the Grenfell Tower disaster on Saturday.
One Facebook event titled ‘Protest: No Coalition of Chaos with the DUP’ has over 3,400 people listed as attending the demo on Saturday at Whitehall near Westminster, central London. It follows a similar event last week.
The page was created by Labour supporter and Guardian columnist Owen Jones. He wrote: “The Tories launched a general election to destroy Labour. They waged a campaign of fear against a campaign of hope.
“And they failed.
“Now a disgraced Theresa May is trying to cling on to power with an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party, the most extreme party in Parliament.
“They are anti-gay. They are anti-choice. They are climate change deniers. And they have a history of links to and sympathies for Northern Irish loyalist terrorism - after smearing Labour and Jeremy Corbyn over terrorism.”
Other events in Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds saw anti-Tory chants and vigils for those killed in the Grenfell Tower blaze.
It comes as residents and survivors of the fire question the government’s response.
