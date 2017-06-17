All Sections
    17/06/2017 12:57 BST | Updated 17/06/2017 16:03 BST

    London Protest Today: Anti Tory-DUP Demo Coincides With Grenfell Tower Fury

    Here's everything you need to know.

    CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images
    Demonstrators hold placards and chant during an anti-Conservative Party Leader and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) protest on Saturday

    Protests across Britain against the proposed Tory-DUP deal coincided with mounting fury over the Grenfell Tower disaster on Saturday. 

    One Facebook event titled ‘Protest: No Coalition of Chaos with the DUP’ has over 3,400 people listed as attending the demo on Saturday at Whitehall near Westminster, central London. It follows a similar event last week.

    [READ MORE: With Pro-Corbyn Chants, Angry Young Voters Take Aim At The ‘Racist, Sexist’ DUP]

    The page was created by Labour supporter and Guardian columnist Owen Jones. He wrote: “The Tories launched a general election to destroy Labour. They waged a campaign of fear against a campaign of hope.

    “And they failed.

    “Now a disgraced Theresa May is trying to cling on to power with an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party, the most extreme party in Parliament.

    ... a disgraced Theresa May is trying to cling on to power

    “They are anti-gay. They are anti-choice. They are climate change deniers. And they have a history of links to and sympathies for Northern Irish loyalist terrorism - after smearing Labour and Jeremy Corbyn over terrorism.”

    Other events in Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds saw anti-Tory chants and vigils for those killed in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

    [SEE ALSO: The Troubles Loom Large As Northern Ireland Contemplates A Tory-DUP Deal]

    It comes as residents and survivors of the fire question the government’s response.

