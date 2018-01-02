London ‘Salary Tube Map’ Shows Where The Highest Paid Jobs Are

A new map showing where London’s highest paid jobs are in relation to its Tube stations has revealed that employers in the Barbican district offer the biggest salaries.

Average salaries for advertised jobs in the area, famed for its arts centre and expensive property, were over £52,700, according to a study by jobs site Adzuna.

The next highest paying locations are City Tube stops Monument, Bank, and Cannon Street, all over £51,000.