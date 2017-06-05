Parents who are unsure how to speak to their children about the recent terror attacks in London should ensure they “listen to their fears”.

National children’s charity, NSPCC, has issued guidance for parents in wake of the attacks that killed seven people and injured 48.

Upon hearing the news, an NSPCC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened following the horrific terror attack in London.

“Our advice for any child or teenager upset and anxious in light of this news is for them to talk to a trusted adult, be it a parent, teacher or to our Childline service.”

John Howard via Getty Images

The NSPCC published advice to help parents talk to their children about terrorism:

1. Listen carefully to a child’s fears and worries

2. Offer reassurance and comfort and avoid complicated and worrying explanations that could leave them more frightened and confused.

3. Help them find advice and support to understand distressing events and feelings

4. Remind children they can always contact Childline free and confidentially 24/7.

In a blog for the Huffington Post, therapist Alyson Jones said parents should be there for their child as much as they can.

“When faced with the worst we need to turn towards the best,” she wrote. “Give your children a hug, let them know that they are loved and you are there for them.”

For more information on how to speak to children about terrorism, click here.