A victim of the Westminster terror attack has been named as Spanish teacher Aysha Frade.
Frade is believed to have been on her way to pick up her two daughters from school when she was killed on Wednesday, the Sun reported.
The 43-year-old was a teacher at DLD College, near Westminster.
The college’s principal Rachel Borland described her as “a highly regarded and loved” member of staff.
The Evening Standard reported that though her family hailed from Betanzos near the Galician city of La Coruna, Frade was born in the UK and lived with her Portuguese husband, John.
Four people, including the attacker, were killed in Wednesday’s incident.
Police last night named 48-year-old Pc Keith Palmer as the unarmed officer killed in Westminster.
The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing Palmer before being shot dead by other officers.
Paramedics fought to save Palmer’s life, and that of his attacker, on the floor of the cobbled courtyard in front of Parliament, with Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood among those who rushed to help.
Speaking outside Scotland Yard on Wednesday night, acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met’s senior anti-terror officer, said about 40 people had been injured, several - including two police officers - seriously, the Press Association reports.
Paying tribute to Palmer, a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Squad who had served the police for 15 years, Rowley said: “Today in Westminster we saw tragic events unfold and our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who were injured and all those affected by this attack.
“One of those who died today was a police officer, PC Keith Palmer, a member of our parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. Keith, aged 48, had 15 years’ service and was a husband and father.
“He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift, and he had every right to expect that would happen.”
Seven people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the attack.