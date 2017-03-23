A victim of the Westminster terror attack has been named as Spanish teacher Aysha Frade. Frade is believed to have been on her way to pick up her two daughters from school when she was killed on Wednesday, the Sun reported. The 43-year-old was a teacher at DLD College, near Westminster.

Facebook Aysha Frade has been named as one of the victims of the attack on Westminster

The college’s principal Rachel Borland described her as “a highly regarded and loved” member of staff. The Evening Standard reported that though her family hailed from Betanzos near the Galician city of La Coruna, Frade was born in the UK and lived with her Portuguese husband, John. Four people, including the attacker, were killed in Wednesday’s incident. Police last night named 48-year-old Pc Keith Palmer as the unarmed officer killed in Westminster.

PA Wire/PA Images PC Keith Palmer was also killed in the attack

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing Palmer before being shot dead by other officers. Paramedics fought to save Palmer’s life, and that of his attacker, on the floor of the cobbled courtyard in front of Parliament, with Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood among those who rushed to help.

PA Ellwood (centre with glasses) pictured performing CPR on the injured police officer

Speaking outside Scotland Yard on Wednesday night, acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met’s senior anti-terror officer, said about 40 people had been injured, several - including two police officers - seriously, the Press Association reports. Paying tribute to Palmer, a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Squad who had served the police for 15 years, Rowley said: “Today in Westminster we saw tragic events unfold and our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who were injured and all those affected by this attack.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Four people, including the attacker, were killed in the incident