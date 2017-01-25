There will be 24 hour Tube strikes on the London Underground’s Central, Waterloo & City Lines from 9pm on Wednesday.
The action comes over the “cuts-led forced displacement of staff.”
There will be no Central line service east of Leytonstone and a reduced service running on the rest of the line all day on Thursday. There will be no service on the Waterloo & City line at all.
Mick Cash, of the RMT union which is staging the walkout said “strenuous efforts” had been to resolve the dispute, but “the door has been slammed in our faces.”
“Let us be in no doubt, if London Underground are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.
“Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages. With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at London Underground this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.
“Staff across London Underground are angry and the company would be wise to recognise that. The action is on and RMT remains available for serious talks.”
TfL has issued advice for commuters, pointing out that all other services are likely to be much busier than usual.
Shuttle buses will run between Epping and Chingford, calling at Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford, providing connections to London Overground services.
Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike.
“We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.
“We urge the RMT to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”