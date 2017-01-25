There will be 24 hour Tube strikes on the London Underground’s Central, Waterloo & City Lines from 9pm on Wednesday. The action comes over the “cuts-led forced displacement of staff.” There will be no Central line service east of Leytonstone and a reduced service running on the rest of the line all day on Thursday. There will be no service on the Waterloo & City line at all.

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire The strikes will begin at 9pm on Wednesday

Mick Cash, of the RMT union which is staging the walkout said “strenuous efforts” had been to resolve the dispute, but “the door has been slammed in our faces.” “Let us be in no doubt, if London Underground are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences. “Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages. With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at London Underground this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.

Strike action will affect @Centralline & @wlooandcityline late this eve & tomorrow. Please check before you travel: https://t.co/0nDIYjYtAP — Transport for London (@TfL) January 25, 2017