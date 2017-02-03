Planned strikes by London Underground workers over job cuts have been suspended, said the RMT union.
More than 3,000 members of the transport union had been set to walk out in a proposed 16-hour strike beginning at 6pm on Sunday, 5 February.
A second strike, for 15 hours, was due to take place on Tuesday, 7 February from 10am.
On Friday, the RMT said almost 60 per cent of the job cuts had been reinstated “after three years of solid campaigning”.
Under former Mayor Boris Johnson, London Underground had slashed station staff numbers by 953. The RMT says its industrial action has brought back 533 of those jobs.
General Secretary Mick Cash said: “The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60 per cent of those savage cuts.
“That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.
“We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and as always RMT remains eternally vigilant.”