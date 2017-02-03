All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    03/02/2017 14:49 GMT | Updated 03/02/2017 16:41 GMT

    Tube Strikes Called Off: London Underground February Strikes Cancelled

    Hurrah!

    Planned strikes by London Underground workers over job cuts have been suspended, said the RMT union.

    More than 3,000 members of the transport union had been set to walk out in a proposed 16-hour strike beginning at 6pm on Sunday, 5 February.  

    A second strike, for 15 hours, was due to take place on Tuesday, 7 February from 10am. 

    John Stillwell/PA Wire
    The proposed London Underground strikes will not go ahead 

    On Friday, the RMT said almost 60 per cent of the job cuts had been reinstated “after three years of solid campaigning”. 

    Under former Mayor Boris Johnson, London Underground had slashed station staff numbers by 953. The RMT says its industrial action has brought back 533 of those jobs. 

    General Secretary Mick Cash said: “The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60 per cent of those savage cuts.

    “That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.

    “We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements  at the local level and as always RMT remains eternally vigilant.”

    MORE:newslondon underground

    Conversations