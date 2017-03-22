Sometimes it’s just one of those days, isn’t it?

In a bizarre clip posted to social media, what looks like a London Underground worker appears to have, rather embarrassingly, got his head stuck in the doors of a train.

In the video, taken by Lily Evangeline, the man appeared to be caught by his neck between the doors was left with his head hanging out of the train while it was stationary at St Paul’s station.

Evangeline, who was travelling on the train at the time, told The Huffington Post UK: “It was 9.45am this morning, Central Line westbound service. All passengers on the train were told there was a fault and we had to get off at St Pauls and await the next service.

“London Underground workers were checking the carriages were empty, whilst telling everyone to stay away from the doors.