ZSL London Zoo reopened on Christmas Eve after a blaze which killed an aardvark. The zoo has confirmed the death of nine-year-old Misha the aardvark and said four meerkats who shared an enclosure with her are presumed dead. The fire broke out at approximately 6am on Saturday in the Animal Adventure section of the zoo, and spread to an adjacent shop.

ZSL/PA Misha the nine-year-old aardvark lost her life in the blaze

Dominic Jermey, director general for ZSL, said: “We are absolutely devastated that Misha has passed away. “We had our vet team on site immediately but sadly there was nothing that they could do for Misha.” Keepers who live on site were on the scene immediately after the fire broke out and started moving animals to safety. Some of the staff were treated for smoke inhalation and shock at the scene.

PA Wire/PA Images Firefighters at the scene of the blaze, which broke out on Saturday

Awful- Misha (aardvark) died, 4 meerkats unaccounted for in fire at London Zoo. Am humbled by so many messages of support. London Fire Brigade superb - liaising closely with us to ensure all safe for animals, staff & visitors. We will re-open tomorrow. @zsllondonzoo @OfficialZSL December 23, 2017