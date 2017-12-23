A fire at London Zoo is now “under control” after more than 70 firefighters rushed to tackle the blaze.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene in north-west London just after 6am after the zoo’s adventure cafe and shop caught alight.

Misha the 9-year-old aardvark was killed in the blaze and four meerkats are unaccounted for.

According to London Fire Brigade, three-quarters of the building and half of the roof were affected.

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing from the cafe as officers tried to get the blaze under control.