Londoner Reminds Young Women Never To Doubt Themselves By Handing Out 'Boy Poison' Notes

Acting “like a girl” has had negative connotations for far too long. To rectify matters, an art director has been handing out an empowering note, telling young women to embrace “all forms of [their] femininity”.

In her letter, titled Boy Poison, Sophia Tassew advises girls to give boys “direct eye contact” and “speak with a loud, clear voice”.

“Don’t apologise for talking about what you love,” she says.

The 20-year-old, from London, handed out the notes to passersby at King’s Cross station before posting an image of one of the letters on Twitter, where it soon gained more than 1,400 retweets.