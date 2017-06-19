Finsbury Park Station's Inspirational Quote Is 100% What London Needs Right Now

Photos have emerged of the messages of unity and support “heartbroken” Londoners have shared in Finsbury Park following a terror attack that left one person dead and ten more injured.
Worshippers were leaving the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road in the early hours of Monday morning when a van ploughed into pedestrians.
The 48-year-old driver, who reportedly shouted that he wanted to “kill all Muslims”, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He will also be given a mental health assessment.
But defiant locals have said they will not allow the incident to divide their community, vowing to remain “diverse, tolerant and welcome”.
Finsbury Park Station paid tribute to the victims of the attack, sharing an inspirational quote of the day with commuters this morning.
“Tough times don’t last,” a tube worker wrote on the service information board.
“Tough people do stick together - all of us.”
Many visited the scene of the incident with banners, posters and flowers to leave messages of solidarity, including one from a local primary school.
One woman stood at the police cordon with a poster declaring that Finsbury Park locals “love our mixed community”.
“This is not a war. It’s just a few deranged individuals...” the sign read.
“Acting out their demented macho fantasies. They are not with us.”
Another held a banner demanding that Islamophobes: “Leave our Muslim neighbours alone.”
Others used social media to share their sorrow and solidarity with the people of Finsbury Park:
Gary Linekar, Davina McCall, Piers Morgan and other celebrities also took to Twitter with messages of sadness, anger and defiance in response to the attack.
It has emerged this afternoon that a brave imam stopped angry worshippers from attacking the van driver after he had been restrained by civilians.
Mohammed Mahmoud told the BBC: “By God’s grace we managed to surround [the suspect] and to protect him from any harm.”