Finsbury Park Station's Inspirational Quote Is 100% What London Needs Right Now

Photos have emerged of the messages of unity and support “heartbroken” Londoners have shared in Finsbury Park following a terror attack that left one person dead and ten more injured.

The 48-year-old driver, who reportedly shouted that he wanted to “kill all Muslims”, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He will also be given a mental health assessment.

But defiant locals have said they will not allow the incident to divide their community, vowing to remain “diverse, tolerant and welcome”.