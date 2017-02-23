Not everyone can drag themselves out of bed at the crack of dawn to workout and if you have plans in the evenings, your training goes on the backburner.

So we’re here shout out about lunchtime exercise, because not only does it force you to leave the office for an hour, but it also keeps you in shape.

And when you get back to work, you’re more likely to escape that afternoon lull where all you want to do is reach for the biscuit drawer.

The guys over at The Color Run UK have come up with six simple lunchtime runs that can be done and dusted within an hour in London.

Thankfully, the suggested runs are spread all over the city so no matter where you work, you may be able to find one to suit you. Or if not, at least you’ll be inspired. 👊