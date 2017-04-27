Sorry ugly, poor people, you might want to stop reading, as this isn’t for the likes of you.
London’s newest dating app, which also happens to be its most elite, is now recruiting really, really good looking (and rich) people to come along to meet-ups.
Which, presumably, are held in a hall of mirrors?
Online dating has become phenomenally popular in the last decade, with approximately a quarter of Brits having used Tinder, it was time for a more elite app not saturated by the ugly substandard mugs that we’re all parading around.
Launched in SanFrancisco in 2015, CEO Amanda Bradford is now bringing ‘The League’ to London, and has invited 2,000 rich, famous and attractive individuals to the capital to meet with other successful candidates.
Bradford told Business Insider: “The League is less about elite or not elite, and more for people looking for partners who value traits such as ambition and intelligence above everything else.”
Although with the slogans like “date intelligently”, and, “for those seeking drive, not double D’s,” next to a picture of TOWIE’s Amy Childs, we can’t help but feel like maybe it is a little snobby?
Despite this, the waiting list has now racked up 10,000 hopefuls, all of whom have to be between the ages of 24 and 36, with a university degree and referrals from friends and colleagues.
Before final admission, all your photographs will be reviewed and individually approved by the team, to ensure only the highest quality.
Bradford explained that the ideal candidate would be Amal Clooney, human rights lawyer, and wife of George Clooney.
So if you’ve got any appearances at the United Nations coming up in the diary, then maybe consider applying?
If not, it’s back to the trenches of Tinder for you.