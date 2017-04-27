Sorry ugly, poor people, you might want to stop reading, as this isn’t for the likes of you.

London’s newest dating app, which also happens to be its most elite, is now recruiting really, really good looking (and rich) people to come along to meet-ups.

Which, presumably, are held in a hall of mirrors?

Online dating has become phenomenally popular in the last decade, with approximately a quarter of Brits having used Tinder, it was time for a more elite app not saturated by the ugly substandard mugs that we’re all parading around.