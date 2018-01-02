By Committing To Help Tackle Loneliness, Labour Can Make A Difference To Society Even Though We Are Not Yet In Government

There is little doubt that in the past few year politics has become enthused with new energy, new ideas and the potential for new ways of shaking up the business as usual approach to running our society.

Admittedly not all of this has been positively channeled. Like most people, I’ll confess that the spectacle of Donald Trump and his strange behaviour, throwing out a daily diet of racism and misogyny, is a sight I could well do without. But we must not let the relentless negativity of Conservatism, often demonstrated in this country by hardcore Tory Brexiteers, deflect us from the positive changes that flow from the new political phase we have entered.

Part of the reason I am running for the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee is because I feel the Labour Party has a serious opportunity to become the community based movement that at its best it has always been.

As part of my Inclusivity Action Plan which I launched a few weeks ago, I outlined how we could capitalise on society’s re-engagement with politics to make a number of reforms to our party. We need to address the under representation of excluded groups so our party better reflects the diversity in society. We need to up engagement from women, ethnic minorities, disabled people, LGBT members, particularly those in the trans community, and those with mental health issues.

This won’t be done through blandly issuing generic invites to dreary meetings or committees, as important as they are for Party democracy, it will only be done by creating a transparent, open and inclusive climate in the party. That means banning the sort of aggression that mars too much of our discourse, putting in place buddy schemes so new and older members can come together and learn from each other and expanding our use of digital tools to open up our discussions to wider audiences, especially those who don’t have the luxury of spending many hours a week in party meetings.

But we should also not just be looking at our navels. I firmly believe many of our members and supporters, old and new, want to be out there in the community, making a difference to society even though we are not in government.