Helen De Soyza is a marketing manager at Action for Children, and a mother of two. Despite having an amazingly supportive husband, family and group of friends, she suffered loneliness after the birth of her second child.



In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Helen talks about when she first realised she was feeling lonely, how her experience proved loneliness can happen to anyone, and discusses what helped her in time of need.

Find more info at Action for Children and the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness