'Lonely' Disabled Woman Asks Facebook For Roast Dinner Companion, The Reaction She Gets Is Beautiful

A disabled woman has been inundated with dinner offers after appealing for company on Facebook because she was lonely. Writing on the Brighton Sunday Roast Club page, Pat Obyrne told other local residents: “I am disabled, love roast dinners but live on my own, no car, very lonely, but have not got a big appetite.” It wasn’t long before she began to receive kind messages from strangers, with many offering to take Pat out to dinner or inviting her to their family homes. Brighton-based businessman Michael Taggart recently tweeted a series of the responses, which have been liked more than 15,000 times.

This is a first ever post by a lonely, disabled woman in Brighton's roast dinner Facebook page. The responses are life-affirming. pic.twitter.com/hWbvtAd4Vp — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) October 11, 2017