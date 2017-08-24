Tooting Makes It Onto Lonely Planet's '10 Coolest Neighbourhoods' Around The World

Lonely Planet has released its latest list of the 10 “coolest neighbourhoods” around the world, and an unlikely UK area has made the cut.

Tooting in south London features on the list for the first time thanks to its “multiculturalism and originality” alongside a whole host of “quirky bars” and an “eclectic market”.

The list is made up of some of the world’s most “up-and-coming” areas that experts recommend visiting now, before they get too popular.

Commenting on Tooting’s inclusion, Mayor of London and Tooting resident Sadiq Khan said: “It’s great to see Lonely Planet recognise what many of us have known for decades.”

Find out more about each of the places featured below.

Borgo San Frediano, Florence