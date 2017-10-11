All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    11/10/2017 23:25 BST | Updated 12/10/2017 07:24 BST

    Long Lartin: Prison Staff 'Attacked With Pool Balls' At High-Security Jail In Worcestershire

    Ministry of Justice confirms 'ongoing' incident in Worcestershire jail.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    The entrance to Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

    Riot-trained police have been sent to calm a disturbance at a high-security prison amid reports inmates have attacked staff with pool balls.

    The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the “incident” as prisoners have reportedly taken over an entire wing of HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire.

    The BBC’s Home Affairs Correspondent said he understood about 10 “tornado teams” of riot officers had been sent to the prison.

    The Prison Service said on Thursday morning the situation had been “successfully resolved”.

    Long Lartin is a category A men’s prison, which means it hosts the most dangerous types of criminal such as those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism offences. Inmates have included Abu Qatada, the notorious Islamist preacher.

    The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said: “We are currently managing an ongoing incident at HMP Long Lartin.

    “We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars.”

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

    MORE:newsprisonriots

    Conversations