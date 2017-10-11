Riot-trained police have been sent to calm a disturbance at a high-security prison amid reports inmates have attacked staff with pool balls.
The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the “incident” as prisoners have reportedly taken over an entire wing of HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire.
The BBC’s Home Affairs Correspondent said he understood about 10 “tornado teams” of riot officers had been sent to the prison.
The Prison Service said on Thursday morning the situation had been “successfully resolved”.
Long Lartin is a category A men’s prison, which means it hosts the most dangerous types of criminal such as those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism offences. Inmates have included Abu Qatada, the notorious Islamist preacher.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said: “We are currently managing an ongoing incident at HMP Long Lartin.
“We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars.”
